Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Continues To Stay In Satisfactory Category At 78; IMD Predicts Sunny Skies | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday with a thin layer of fog showing signs of winter's arrival in Mumbai. The city had been witnessing cloudy skies in the morning from past few days, however, the sun shines bright today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 21°C to 26°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 22.6°C while the humidity was 84%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 78.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 66 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 63 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 61 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 170 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 81 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 89 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 43 AQI Good

Navi Mumbai: 103 AQI Moderate