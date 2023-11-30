Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Continues To Remain In Satisfactory Category At 93; IMD Predicts Sunny Skies | File

Mumbai: The city continues to witness sunny skies in the morning on Thursday, following a trend of sunny mornings. Mumbai has been witnessing clear skies with a slightly cold atmosphere in the morning for past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Thursday are likely to be between 23°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Thursday morning was recorded at 21.2°C while the humidity was 87%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 93.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 94 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 79 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 75 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 192 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 91 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 109 AQI Moderate

Worli: 52 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 112 AQI Moderate