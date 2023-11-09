 Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice

Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also issued notices to 14 ready-mix concrete plants.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation : Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice | representational pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday that it had warned the company behind the bullet train project at the Bandra-Kurla Complex that it should follow air pollution mitigation measures or face the prospect of receiving stop-work notice.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was asked at a press briefing whether the civic body was taking action only against private contractors who do not follow its guidelines.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Questions BMC Over Alleged Irregularities In Street Furniture Tender
article-image

High AQI

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has told us that whether it is the railways, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Coastal Road, bullet train... BMC should send stop-work notice to whoever breaches the prescribed norms,” he said.

“On Thursday we had a meeting with the chief minister, attended by officers from various departments. During the discussions, the chief secretary brought to the notice of the CM that the AQI at BKC was high and work on bullet train was contributing to air pollution. I told him, ‘We have issued notice to them and warned that if they don’t adhere to the air pollution mitigation measures that we have laid out, then the BMC will stop their work. So we are only targeting the private contractors. We will not spare anyone,” Chahal added.

The BMC has already issued stop work notice to J Kumar Infraprojects Company, which is executing Metro 3 work at BKC. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also issued notices to 14 ready-mix concrete plants.

According to the BMC, J Kumar’s site at BKC was not covered with tarpaulin, jute and green cloths and workers were not provided masks – as per guidelines issued by the civic body.

Read Also
Mumbai Road Concretisation Project: New Tender, Work Order In Next 3 Weeks, Says BMC After RSIIL's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice

Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: Firm Behind Bullet Train Project At BKC Gets Notice

Mumbai News: AI's Challenges To Humans

Mumbai News: AI's Challenges To Humans

NCP Faction War: Sharad Pawar Camp Accuses Ajit's Group Of Filing False Affidavits, Seeks EC Action

NCP Faction War: Sharad Pawar Camp Accuses Ajit's Group Of Filing False Affidavits, Seeks EC Action

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Keep Tab On Pollution By Monitoring Air Quality Every 2 Hours

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Keep Tab On Pollution By Monitoring Air Quality Every 2 Hours

Maharashtra: Significant Milestone Achieved In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor As MRVC Launches 1st...

Maharashtra: Significant Milestone Achieved In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor As MRVC Launches 1st...