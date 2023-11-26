Mumbai Air Pollution: City's AQI Drops To Satisfactory Category At 97 Due To Unseasonal Rains; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Light Showers |

Mumbai: The city woke up to thunderstorms and light to heavy showers across all parts in the morning on Sunday. Mumbai witnessed a significant drop in the overall air quality today due to sudden rains which brought respite to city's hot climate too. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted rains in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see cloudy skies with light showers towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 26°C while the humidity was 78%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 97.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 110 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 111 AQI Moderate

Malad: 61 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 183 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 105 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 97 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 59 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 120 AQI Moderate