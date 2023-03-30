Mumbai air pollution check: Special drive to identify open burning spots | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai : The special committee appointed to suggest measures for improving air quality has noticed that burning of garbage, plastic and e-waste etc in open, significantly contribute to the rising air-pollution in Mumbai. The committee has recommended to carry out ward-wise special inspection drive to identify the open burning spots. It has also suggested to deploy Nuisance Detectors (N.D. squad) for penalising people for open burning of garbage or dry waste.

The special committee had identified 10 major sources of air-pollution in the city. The committee along with technical advisory committee had discussed the issue and has suggested immediate and long term actions to reduce pollution. The immediate actions includes special emphasis on 100 % collection of solid waste in slum areas where sizeable number of open dumping is carried out. Also, a ward-wise special cleanliness drive is suggested to remove open dumped solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste etc.

Read Also Mumbai: Activists upset over burning of garbage in city

Burning of garbage or waste prohibited on landfill sites, public spaces

"As per BMC act, burning of any dry waste or garbage is prohibited. If citizens found anyone burning garbage or dry waste, they can complain to the local ward office or can inform on BMC's helpline - 1916. We also have ward-level ND squad and clean-up marshals can also be deployed to penalise people for open burning of garbage" said an official from BMC's solid waste management department.

According to the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, burning of garbage or waste is prohibited on landfill sites, public spaces and other areas. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a nationwide ban on open burning of garbage with a penalty of up to Rs 25,000 in December 2016.

Long term measures

To regularly check the vulnerable spots for control of littering and open burning of solid waste, garden and horticulture waste, plastic waste, e-waste etc. Increase in penalty under Greater Mumbai Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-Laws. Public awareness, promotion of reduce, reuse and recycling to lower down the waste generation.100 % scientific treatment of generated waste.

BMC to conduct inspection of hotels, bakeries

The BMC will also conduct special drive to identify the hotels, restaurant, bakeries, dhabas, banquet halls using unclean fuels or using coal to fire tandoor. If the establishments fail to comply or shows negligence towards enforcement of actions then further stringent action can be initiated, recommends the special committee.