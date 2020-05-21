Mumbai air cargo transported 1500 tonnes of PPE in 370 flights

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) facilitated transportation of 1500 tonnes of PPE items such as masks, gloves, and Covid-19 diagnostic kits, operated by over 370 flights across India.

Recently, the airport registered admittance exports of 725 tonnes and received 501 tonnes of import additionally has made import delivery of 471 tonnes approximately, marking the highest number of imports and exports of cargo managed in a day despite limited resources amongst other challenges.

Apart from 1500 tonnes of COVID-19 diagnostic supplies transported to the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as the remote areas of the country where these essentials are scarce, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has transported a total of 12000 tons of Pharma, 2700 tons of agro exports and 200 tonnes of live goats’ export.

Despite transport constraints, the CSMIA has processed a total of 30,000 tonnes of cargo which include 18,000 tonnes of export products and over 12,000 tonnes of imports. Recently, CSMIA also set a record for the highest number of cargo movements witnessed at the airport during these difficult times of the pandemic and lockdown conditions.

A senior MIAL official said, "Given the current scenario with the outbreak of the pandemic, commercial passenger aircraft are being used for cargo operations as per the directive by the DGCA. The facility and high-end infrastructure created by CSMIA helps in mobilizing and supplying essential commodities across India and the world."

Furthermore, Mumbai air cargo has increased its staff capacity, ensuring that the directives issued by the government for social distancing, regular sanitization, fumigation of facilities, cargo vehicles and cargo packages along with mandatory wearing of masks as well as gloves are diligently followed.