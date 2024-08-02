 Mumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State Polls

Mumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State Polls

The All India Congress Committee has announced a four-member screening committee headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistry for the upcoming state polls in Maharashtra.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 04:10 AM IST
article-image
madhusudan mistry |

Mumbai: The All India Congress Committee has announced a four-member screening committee headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistryfor the upcoming state polls in Maharashtra.

The committee will have the AICC general secretary or in charge of the state, the PCC president, CLP leaders and the AICC secretary in charge of the state as ex-officio members.

The committee will decide on the ticket distribution and consider various names before finalising the list for approval by the AICC. Besides Mistry, the three members are Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Mansoor Ali Khan and Dr Sirivella Prasad, a release by the AICC says.

Read Also
Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel Urges Minority Ministry To Restart IAS Coaching Centre At Haj House
article-image

The president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and the leader of the opposition in the state assembly will also be ex-officio members of the screening committee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State...

Mumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State...

United In Governance, Divided In Politics: BJP, Shiv Sena, And NCP (AP) Launch Separate Yatras...

United In Governance, Divided In Politics: BJP, Shiv Sena, And NCP (AP) Launch Separate Yatras...

NEET-PG Exam 2024: Candidates Stunned By Far-Off Exam Centres; Travel And Accommodation Woes

NEET-PG Exam 2024: Candidates Stunned By Far-Off Exam Centres; Travel And Accommodation Woes

Maratha Reservation: Exceptional Backwardness Amongst Community Members, Looked Down Upon, Says...

Maratha Reservation: Exceptional Backwardness Amongst Community Members, Looked Down Upon, Says...

Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 2 Years For Holding 14-Year-Old Girl's Hand And Proposing, Acquitted...

Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 2 Years For Holding 14-Year-Old Girl's Hand And Proposing, Acquitted...