Mumbai: AICC Forms Four-Member Screening Committee Led By Madhusudan Mistry For Maharashtra State Polls

Mumbai: The All India Congress Committee has announced a four-member screening committee headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistryfor the upcoming state polls in Maharashtra.

The committee will have the AICC general secretary or in charge of the state, the PCC president, CLP leaders and the AICC secretary in charge of the state as ex-officio members.

The committee will decide on the ticket distribution and consider various names before finalising the list for approval by the AICC. Besides Mistry, the three members are Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Mansoor Ali Khan and Dr Sirivella Prasad, a release by the AICC says.

The president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and the leader of the opposition in the state assembly will also be ex-officio members of the screening committee.