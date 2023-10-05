Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: NHSRCL Achieves Major Milestone As 1st Mountain Tunnel Begins To Take Shape

FPJ

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited ( NHSRCL) achieved a major milestone on Thursday with the breakthrough of mountain tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor project. This is the first mountain tunnel in which breakthrough was achieved in a short span of 10 months.

"With a total length of 350 meters and a diameter of 12.6 meters, this single tube horse-shoe shaped tunnel is designed to accommodate both tracks (up and down) of the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor. Its height reaches an impressive 10.25 meters" said an official of NHSRCL

This tunnel, situated approximately 1 kilometer away from Zaroli Village in Umbergaon Taluka, Valsad district of Gujarat, is a testament to modern tunneling techniques. The tunnel structure encompasses the tunnel itself, a tunnel portal, and various connecting structures, including the tunnel entrance hood.

According to NHSRCL, the construction of this tunnel relied on the innovative New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a technique known for its precision and efficiency. "The NATM approach involves a series of meticulous steps, from marking drill holes on the tunnel face to drilling holes, charging explosives, controlled blasting, removal of muck (blasted rock pieces), and the installation of primary support elements such as steel ribs, lattice girder, shotcrete, and rock bolts. These actions are tailored to the specific geological conditions encountered after each blast" said an official.

Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor will have seven mountain tunnels, which will be constructed using the NATM Method. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project is set to revolutionize transportation in the region, featuring multiple mountain tunnels constructed using the NATM method. As this groundbreaking project continues to advance, it signifies a bright future for high-speed rail connectivity in India, enhancing travel efficiency and connectivity between two major cities.

