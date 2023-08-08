Bullet Train: NHSRCL Officers Embark On Japanese Shinkansen Technology Training

Thirteen middle management officers from the Operations and Maintenance department of National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) are undergoing an ‘On-the-Job Training’ in Japanese Shinkansen technology. These officers, representing various technical departments, will play a crucial role in managing and operating India's first high-speed rail (Bullet Train) corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

According to NHSRCL the-10-month-long training will take place at different locations in Japan and aims to provide specialized knowledge and expertise in the operation and maintenance of high-Speed rail infrastructure.

The officers will have a unique opportunity to explore the latest technological advancements, best practices, and operational methodologies that have made Japan a global leader in high-Speed rail systems. This advanced knowledge will be vital in ensuring the successful implementation and smooth operation of India's High-Speed Rail project.

This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the development of India's inaugural High-Speed Rail project.

