Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor: Construction Of Reinforced Concrete (RC) Track Bed Begins

In a significant step forward, the construction of the first Reinforced Concrete (RC) track bed has begun for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Japanese Shinkansen, this project marks the debut of the J-slab ballastless track system in India.

"The innovative track system comprises pre-cast track slabs supporting fastening devices and rails. Resting on the RC track bed with a thickness of around 300mm, the track system is meticulously constructed in-situ for both UP and Down track lines on viaduct tops, featuring a width of 2420mm" said an official.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor |

RC anchors

Noteworthy are the RC anchors, strategically placed at approximately 5m intervals, to eliminate longitudinal and lateral restraints on the track slab. These RC anchors, with a diameter of 520mm and a height of 260mm, are integral in maintaining precise alignment for train operations at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

"With contracts awarded for track works throughout the Gujarat section, the project is progressing rapidly. The material procurement stage is in full swing, with over 14000 MT of JIS rails and 50 molds for casting track slabs already delivered from Japan" further added officials.

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation, dedicated factories have been established for manufacturing track slabs, equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure. These state-of-the-art facilities, bolstered by specialized construction machinery including rail feeder cars, slab laying cars, and CAM (Cement Asphalt Mortar) laying cars, exemplify the commitment to precision in HSR track construction.

Drawing inspiration from the renowned Japanese Shinkansen, this project marks the debut of the J-slab ballastless track system in India. |

Highest standards of quality and safety

"To ensure seamless execution, comprehensive training and certification are being organized in collaboration with Japan Railway Technical Services (JARTS) for personnel from Indian contracting firms. This initiative aims to establish a thorough understanding of the track laying methodology and uphold the highest standards of quality and safety" said an official

"As the MAHSR corridor progresses steadily, the initiation of track works sets the stage for a transformative leap in India's high-speed rail infrastructure, bringing the nation closer to a future of efficient and advanced connectivity" he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)