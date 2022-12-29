Mumbai: Ahead of New Year, cops hold anti-drug awareness programme

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night, with the alleged possession of 15.25 gm mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs2.13 lakh, said Dharavi police station Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar. Talking to The Free Press Journal on Wednesday, he apprised that they are already holding special anti-drugs rallies and awareness programs as the demand for contraband shoots up as the new year inches closer.

“I have instructed my officers to be on alert. With the increasing demand, there will be a rush of suppliers to fulfill them as it's the best time of the year for peddlers to make money,” he said. Explaining the modus operandi of drug suppliers, the cop said that the peddlers move around prime spots pretending to be just another commoner while looking for potential clients to sell drugs.

Speaking about the aforementioned seizure, the cop told, “One of our Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Kadam received input about a drug supplier. According to the intel, the man was supposed to reach near the Sion Bridge to meet a client. A trap was laid in the Kumbhar Wada area, 60 feet road in Dharavi”

On Tuesday night, a suspicious-looking man reached the spot. MD and Rs1,200 cash were found upon checking the man's bag, who was identified as Sadam Fakru Shaikh. During the interrogation, the Dharavi resident confessed that he was a drug seller. He was remanded to police custody on Wednesday and further probe is on to nab other peddlers in the chain, the police said.

Mr Kandalgaonkar urged the citizens to assist the police in fighting the drug menace.