Mumbai: Ahead of BMC elections, Preeti Sharma Menon named as AAP Mumbai President

Ahead of the BMC elections, the Aam Aadmi Party of Mumbai unit named Preeti Sharma Menon as its president and the party will fight elections under her leadership.

The announcement was made formally by the party's National General Secretary Pankaj Guptaji.

Prior to AAP, Preeti's successful career has spanned three decades in the corporate world. She has also been an entrepreneur starting the first all women driven cab service for women.

One of the founding members of the India Against Corruption movement, Preeti Sharma Menon has been the party's face in Maharashtra.

An anti-corruption crusader, Preeti was instrumental in exposing the 70,000 Crore irrigation scam which led to the then Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's resignation. She also took on Chaggan Bhujbal in the Disproportionate Assets and Maharashtra Sadan scam, which saw him behind bars.

Preeti has been at the forefront of various civic movements like Save Aarey and efficient delivery of public services for a dignified life for all Mumbaikars. She recently helmed the AAP Covid Helpline during the second lockdown which won popular acclaim for helping over 12,000 patients and their families.

Her appointment as the party's Mumbai President, is seen as a key appointment by AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which is close on the heels of the appointment of National Joint Secretary- Ankush Narangji as Prabhari for BMC Polls.

"This is a welcome development. She has been our tallest leader in Mumbai and has always stood up for what is right. AAP will fight the upcoming BMC elections, under her leadership by fielding candidates across all 236 seats.", said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President.

"I humbly accept any responsibility given to me by the party and thank Arvind Kejriwal for this opportunity. Mumbai is my 'janmabhoomi' and 'karmabhoomi'.

AAP is a beacon of hope and a vehicle for transformative social change. AAP is not just the alternative but the solution. Mumbaikars have long suffered due to misgovernance and neglect. We will leave no stone untured to bring Kejriwal's model of good governance in Mumbai", said Preeti Sharma Menon.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:56 PM IST