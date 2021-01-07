Mumbai: After Dilip Chhabria's arrest, comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry into car financing racket

On December 28, 2020, CIU arrested Chhabria for allegedly running a car financing racket. According to the police, Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt Ltd posing as customers for his own DC Avanti car, procured loan from multiples Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC). So far 127 DC Avanti cars have been manufactured and police have suspect as many as 90 cars have been used for fraudulent financing.

The total fraud amount is reportedly over Rs 40 crore. The crime branch has also named Chhabria's son and sister along with his two company directors as wanted accuse in the case.

On Monday, 14 DC Avanti cars along with 40 engines and 19 other high end bikes and vehicles had been seized by CIU from his manufacturing unit in Pune.