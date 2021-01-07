Mumbai: After Dilip Chhabria's arrest, comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry into car financing racket

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police has called comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday for recording his statement in the ongoing investigation into the car financing and forgery racket. In the case, they had arrested top car designer Dilip Chhabria.
In 2017, Sharma had ordered a vanity van from Chhabria, his statement was recorded for the same, said an official.
On December 28, 2020, CIU arrested Chhabria for allegedly running a car financing racket. According to the police, Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt Ltd posing as customers for his own DC Avanti car, procured loan from multiples Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC). So far 127 DC Avanti cars have been manufactured and police have suspect as many as 90 cars have been used for fraudulent financing.
The total fraud amount is reportedly over Rs 40 crore. The crime branch has also named Chhabria's son and sister along with his two company directors as wanted accuse in the case.
On Monday, 14 DC Avanti cars along with 40 engines and 19 other high end bikes and vehicles had been seized by CIU from his manufacturing unit in Pune.
