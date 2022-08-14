Mumbai: After Covid hiatus, simulator training back on wheels at Andheri RTO

File

In a bid to make road travel safe for riders and passengers, and to create more awareness about rules and regulations, United Way Mumbai in partnership with Castrol India Limited has joined forces with the regional transport office (RTO), Andheri to impart two-wheeler training via simulator to license applicants. A symbolic event was held on August 12 to unveil the simulator.

Asserting that the initiative aims to impart professional training to all the learner license applicants, the RTO official said that Andheri RTO was first in the city to install a two-wheeler simulator which was used for training the license applicants in 2018. However, the initiative was discontinued in March 2020 due to the Covid outbreak followed by lockdown.

From May 2019 till date, 14,859 license applicants have been trained in safe two-wheeler riding. For the programme’s effective implementation, United Way Mumbai has stationed professional trainers at the RTO office for five days in a week. The programme will ensure that 2 wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their two-wheeler license.

“A driving simulator is also helpful for studying driver’s behaviour,” said the official while adding that simulators will also help in preparing trainees to handle unpredictable or safety-critical tasks that may be inappropriate to practice on the road.

Sharing his experience about practising via simulation, 22-year-old Anil Kadam from Malad underlined, “The simulator helps us to get driving experience in different conditions in a very short duration; that too without risking our lives.”

Commenting on the initiative, United Way Mumbai CEO George Aikara, said, “With the use of the two-wheeler simulator, our intent is to make this training more engaging and comprehensive for the participants. We have been providing this training at Andheri RTO since May 2018 with support from Castrol India and now after the pandemic we will resume this programme.” There is scope for making such formal training part and parcel of the license issuance system across India. As there is a dearth of professional training facilities for two-wheeler riders in India, United Way Mumbai hopes to collaborate with more RTO offices to replicate this initiative, he added.

Similarly, Castrol India Ltd Head CSR Rekha Pillai said, “The simulator will equip license applicants with advanced training to correctly gauge their riding abilities and further raise their awareness levels on traffic rules, safe distance, speed limits and pedestrian safety.”

