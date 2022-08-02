e-Paper Get App

Panvel RTO sees 3611 vehicles registered this year so far

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
In the first seven months, a total of 3611 vehicles registered at the Panvel RTO and the transport authority churned out Rs 3.16 crores. The vehicles were registered from Panvel, Uran, Karjat, Khalapur, Kharghar and other areas.

According to an official from Panvel RTO the rate for registration and renewal has changed and the overall revenue is likely to increase. At the end of the year, we will get to know how much more revenue is generated during the year.

As per the data provided in the first seven months, a total of 3611 vehicles were registered of which 172 were electric vehicles (EV).

In addition, 6 Audi and 14 BMW high-end cars were also registered.

