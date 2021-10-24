Mumbai: After 13-yrs of delay, Patra Chawl redvpt kickstarts

Four months after the Maharashtra Cabinet’s approval, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) on Saturday floated tenders, inviting bids from experienced and eligible contractors for the redevelopment of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl pending since 2008.

The scope of work includes survey, planning, designing, construction, structural restoration, obtaining all relevant permissions, amendments and required completion/occupation certificate from local authorities concerned on lump sum turnkey basis to complete the balance work of rehab portion. The e-tender dates are from November 2 to December 17 and the pre-bid date is November 17.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said the redevelopment project, which has been stalled for the last several years, is finally being launched. “The advertisement appeared today. The actual work will begin in the next few days and those displaced will get their own homes.” A total of 672 residents will get their homes after redevelopment.

The redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar, spread over 47 acres, has been hogging the headlines due to several controversies. The residents had vacated the property in 2007. In 2008, MHADA gave the contract to Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of HDIL, to rehabilitate 672 tenants.

However, the developer Guruashish Constructions, went into insolvency in 2017 and tenants were left without transit rent payments. The construction work stopped, too. Moreover, 306 tenements that the developer was to hand over to MHADA for distribution through its lottery system, are also incomplete.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:58 AM IST