Mumbai Crime: Gang steals advocate's scooter in broad daylight in Malad's Malvani area; video surfaces

Mumbai: Advocate's scooter stolen from Malad's Malvani area; video surfaces | Screengrab

A scooter was allegedly stolen from the Malvani area in Mumbai at around 4.40 pm on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the video footage that has been uploaded on Twitter, a man can be seen stealing a scooter which allegedly belonged to an advocate.

In the footage, the man appears to be talking to a duo who were seated on another scooter, after which he walks to the vehicle parked on the side of the road and takes off with it.

The duo appear to be his accomplices as they follow him as he drives on.

While responding to the incident, the Mumbai Police said "Sir, you are kindly requested to file a written complaint in the nearest police station."

Watch video

Bike stolen from Pydhonie

Earlier in January, a video of a bike being stolen from Pydhonie area of South Mumbai went viral on social media.

The theft reportedly took place behind Pydhonie police station.

The bike, which belonged to Pydhonie resident Shaikh Sameer, was stolen on January 13 at around 4.30 am.

A video of the incident caught on CCTV showed a man stealing the bike and driving off with it.

A case has been registered at Pydhonie police station following the incident.