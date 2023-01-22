e-Paper Get App
WATCH: KTM bike stolen from Mumbai's Pydhonie; video goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
KTM bike stolen from Mumbai's Pydhonie | Screengrab
Mumbai: A video of a thief stealing a bike parked behind the Pydhonie police station has been circulating on social media.

The video caught on CCTV shows a man stealing the bike and driving off with it.

The incident took place in Kolsa Mohalla in Pydhonie on January 13 at around 4.30 am. The bike belonged to Pydhonie resident Shaikh Sameer.

As per information shared on Twitter, the bike model is KTM RC 200 and the number plate is MH01DF5903. A case has been registered at Pydhonie police station following the incident.

