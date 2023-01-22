Thane: Man arrested for attacking chicken shop owner in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held | Pixabay

Thane: A man was arrested for attacking a chicken shop owner with a chopper in Bhiwandi, reports from ABP Majha stated.

He was reportedly taking revenge for his elder brother who was beaten up by the owner and his friend five years ago.

The attack took place when the victim, identified as Bilal Mohammad Sheikh had gone for dinner at a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Incident caught on CCTV

The incident was caught on CCTV and the police have registered a case under various sections in Padgha police station and arrested the attacker.

The assailant identifed as Bhavesh Vaman Belvale was also dining at the same hotel.

Belvale was carrying a chopper on his waist which he used to attack Sheikh.

Following the attack, Sheikh was admitted to Indira Gandhi Upazila Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment. After he regained consciousness on January 19, he registered a case against the attacker Bhavesh under various sections.

