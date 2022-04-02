Mumbai: Advocate Satish Uke remanded in ED’s custody till April 6, he says ‘political vendetta’

Nagpur-based advocate Satish Uke, known for his petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, was produced before an in charge court on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his arrest the previous day. He was remanded in the agency’s custody till Apr 6, even as he addressed the court in person and said that the case arose out of political vendetta.

His elder brother Pradeep Uke, who was also arrested, was remanded for the same period. The ED claimed in its remand report that its probe was based on two complaints filed in Nagpur, one by one Mohd. Jafar and another by Shobharani Nalode, president of a co-operative society, complaining of usurping of land by Uke. The ED sought their custody for 14 days.



Appearing for Uke, his advocate Ravi Jadhav told the court the manner in which Uke was arrested by the ED. He said that 30 to 40 CRPF personnel armed with AK47 came to his house in the early hours of 6.30 am on Thursday. “Who is he? Is he a terrorist? Drug peddler? Narco?,” advocate Jadhav asked and said Uke has been a practising advocate at the Nagpur courts. “He is fighting various cases against various influential political persons. This is a case of political vendetta and a counter-blast,” advocate Jadhav said. He said that since 6.30 am on Thursday they were not allowed to contact anybody and their movement was curtailed, which is technically an arrest. He pointed out that they were not produced within 24 hours of arrest. The ED had shown their timing of arrest as 5.10 pm on Thursday.

Uke himself addressed the court and said that he was working on a case where he was to cross-examine Fadnavis on April 9 and said another case related to Nitin Gadkari which was listed on Friday but was arrested before that. He said he offered to come to the ED’s office in his own vehicle after they searched his residence, but they insisted to take him with them and made him sit in between CRPF jawans armed with AK-47. “They wanted to embarrass and defame me in society, break my courage. The media showed the visuals live,” he said. Uke also mentioned that he was fighting for Judge BH Loya and has kept papers regarding the matter carefully. He alleged that because he did not give the papers regarding the matter, he has been taken in custody and said there have been a series of conspiracies against him.

Incharge court under the PMLA while granting custody to the ED till Apr 6, stated it does not find that the statements of the accused were not recorded in 24 hours, as after they were taken from their residence, their statements and those of other witnesses were being recorded and only then they were placed under an arrest. It said the detailed investigation is necessary while granting custody to the agency.

