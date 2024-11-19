 Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Adani Realty announces major Mumbai expansion with a 25,000-seat convention centre near Navi Mumbai airport | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Adani Realty, the real estate arm of the Adani Group, is set to make a significant expansion in Mumbai, targeting the development of 6-8 million square feet of residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

A centerpiece of this ambitious plan is a proposed 25,000-seat convention centre near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International airport. This facility is expected to compete with Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Convention Centre located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The new convention centre will be part of a larger integrated development, which will include five-star hotels, corporate meeting spaces, and retail areas. Spanning 3-3.5 million square feet, the project aims to leverage its strategic location near Navi Mumbai airport, potentially overcoming the connectivity issues faced by the Jio World Centre in BKC.

In addition to the convention centre, Adani Realty has acquired a 24-acre site near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where it plans to develop a mixed-use complex. This development will encompass 4.5 million square feet, with 3.5 million square feet dedicated to residential units. The company is also redeveloping the former ACC campus in Thane, transforming 18 acres into a residential hub featuring six towers.

Adani Realty's expansion is not confined to Mumbai. Its extensive portfolio includes projects in Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Pune, and Odisha, covering a diverse range of residential, commercial, and retail developments.

