Mumbai: Adani Electricity extends interest free facility for limited period to customers

Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has extended the interest-free EMI facility for a limited period for the customers starting from 23rd October up to 30th October, to alleviate consumer’s prevailing billing concerns. Due to this extension, customers can avail the EMI option to pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in power supply.

All customers are eligible to avail three interest free EMIs to clear their outstanding amounts. AEML consumers that have previously not opted-in for this service can now register for it at the AEML kiosk, AEML website, the call centre or customer care centre. However, the EMI facility would not be applicable to customers that receive joint invoicing or consolidated bills.

Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd said, “Ensuring maximum benefit to our consumers, during these distressing times, we have extended our interest-free EMI option for the current month only. The previous EMI option has received a very positive response across our consumer base and this decision has been undertaken to meet their present needs and requirements.”

Customers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the website www.adanielectricity.com under quick pay option / AEML App / Kiosk / 19122 a 24x7-helpline number or visiting the customer care centre spread across the AEML distribution area. They can make EMI payment through various options such as Net banking, Debit Card or cash at the kiosk or customer care centre.

Additionally, AEML is presenting customers with various other benefits such as the video calling facility for query redressal, the 24/7 helpline numbers for billing support as well as help desks located across the city. The newly upgraded AEML app will also display navigations to the nearest call centre/kiosk and offer options to receive information via WhatsApp and allow consumers to view their annual power consumption patterns amongst other customer-centric features.