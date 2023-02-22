Mumbai: Accused, on interim bail in fake encounter case of Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli, surrenders before court

Mumbai: Gangster Sandeep Gadoli was shot dead during an encounter at an Andheri based hotel in Mumbai in 2016. PTI Photo(PTI2_7_2016_000239B) |

In the fake encounter case of Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli, accused and mother Sonia Pahuja of the gangster’s then girlfriend Divya Pahuja surrendered on Wednesday before the sessions court. She was on temporary bail that was granted to prisoners during the Coronavirus pandemic. She was granted the relief in Oct 2020 as she had tuberculosis too and it was sought that she be granted bail so she can recover from it in a home environment, the jail environment not being conducive.

The gangster, with 41 cases against him, was killed in an allegedly fake encounter on 7 February 2016. Five Gurgaon policemen including a sub-inspector were arrested for the offence. He was staying at a Mumbai hotel when Gurgaon police claimed that they entered his room having traced him across states and he fired at them. They fired in self-defence, they claim. The mother and daughter were arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy and helping the Gurgaon police track the gangster to eliminate him in a fake encounter.