Mumbai Accident News: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Dumper Truck Crushes 4 In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)

Mumbai Accident News: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Dumper Truck Crushes 4 In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred in the Govandi's Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai, where a dumper truck crushed four individuals. The incident took place at the Shivaji Nagar signal on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on Saturday evening. According to reports, three youths died on the spot, while one person sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the accident, a large crowd of angry citizens surrounded the police at the scene. Tensions escalated, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. In response to the incident, the public blocked the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, leading to a heavy traffic jam on both sides.

अपघातामुळे शिवाजी नगर लोटस जंक्शन (मानखुर्द) येथे वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Shivaji Nagar Lotus Junction (Mankhurd) Due To Accident#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 14, 2025

The accused dumper truck driver has been taken into custody by the police. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the location to manage the situation.

A 32-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a BEST bus in Mumbai’s Govandi area on the night of June 7.

In another news story related to the accident that occurred in Mumbai's Govandi area on June 10. A 32-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a BEST bus. The victim, Barkat Chand Sheikh, who lived in Rafique Nagar, Govandi, worked as a daily wage labourer. The police reported that the accident took place around 9:15 pm near Sant Nirankari Bhavan on the road leading to the new Shivajinagar BEST bus depot.

As per the FIR, Barkat Sheikh was walking from Sant Nirankari Bhavan toward 90 Feet Road when he slipped and fell on the road. At that moment, a BEST bus was passing by, and he was run over by the vehicle. Barkat later died while being rushed to the hospital.