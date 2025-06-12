Maharashtra News: Varsagaon Gram Panchayat Issues Warning To Cattle Owners As Stray Animals Trigger Accidents On Mumbai-Goa Highway

Officials in Varsagaon act against stray cattle after rising accidents on Mumbai-Goa Highway | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Concerned by the increasing incidents of stray cattle causing accidents on village roads and the Mumbai-Goa highway, the Varsagaon Gram Panchayat has issued a stern public notice warning livestock owners to control their animals or face strict action.

In the official announcement dated June 2, the Gram Panchayat directed all farmers and cattle owners in the village to ensure their cows, buffaloes, and other domestic animals remain properly secured and are not left to roam freely. The Panchayat emphasized that stray cattle pose a danger to both motorists and the animals themselves, having led to several near-miss accidents on the busy highway.

Despite this announcement, local reports indicate that stray animals continue to wander on the roads. Taking note of the ongoing violations, a special meeting was recently held at the local police station, attended by the Gramsevak, Talathi, Police Patil, and other officials. During this meeting, the authorities resolved to issue strict warnings and initiate possible penal action against irresponsible cattle owners.

As part of the planned measures:

1. All cattle in the village must be tagged with Aadhaar-linked ear identification, making it easier to trace ownership.

2. Owners whose tagged cattle are found roaming freely will receive an official written warning. Repeat violations will lead to fines.

3. Untagged or unclaimed animals will be declared stray and handed over to government-run Gaushalas (cattle shelters) or given to needy farmers after due verification.

4. In cases where stray cattle cause road accidents, the owners will be held legally accountable.

Authorities also pointed out that some of the stray cattle seen in Varsagaon may have come from neighbouring villages or even from beyond Roha Taluka limits. Therefore, the Gram Panchayat has appealed to nearby villages to issue similar directives to tackle the problem collectively.

The Gram Panchayat and local police have warned that negligence in controlling livestock will not be tolerated, and strict action will follow against violators in the interest of public safety.