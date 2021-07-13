Mumbai: ACB arrests assistant RTO for demanding Rs 17,600 as bribe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a bribery case against an assistant regional transport officer (RTO) and a private person for allegedly demanding a bribe from owner of a government approved motor training center in order to approve driving licenses of 30 people who had received training at the said center and had applied for driving licenses.





According to the ACB, accused Swapnil Mane (32), an assistant RTO had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 17,600 from the complainant, in order to give approval for driving licenses of 30 people who had received training at the complainant's motor training center.





"The complainant had paid Rs 10,000 to Mane through private person Abjijeet Pawar (33), but still Mane was insisting for payment of remaining Rs 7,600 from the complainant. The victim did not want to pay further bribe money to the accused persons and he then approached the ACB and lodged a written complaint on July 09", said an ACB official.





On Monday, an ACB team did verification of the said complaint and found that the allegations made by the complainant against Mane and Pawar were true. ACB team laid a trap and apprehended Pawar while accepting the remaining bribe of Rs 7,600 from the complainant.