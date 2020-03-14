Mumbai: Abusing wife would amount to outraging modesty

Mumbai: In what can spell trouble for 'abusive' husbands, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has held that abusing a wife would amount to outraging her modesty. The court has said that such a husband can be prosecuted as per law.

The significant ruling was pronounced by a division bench of Justices Tanaji Nalawade and Mukund Sewlikar while disposing of a plea seeking to quash an FIR registered against the husband, who had abused his wife.

The husband was booked for abusing his wife and calling her a prostitute. The police, however, did not invoke the provisions that penalise outraging modesty of a woman. In fact, the FIR only mentioned charges of criminal intimidation and obscenity at public place along with defamation, as he had sent abusive messages to his wife on her WhatsApp.

According to the wife, the husband often called her a prostitute and accused her of engaging in the activity for earning money.