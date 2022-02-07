Mumbai: AAP opposes construction of RTO shed in Aarey forest

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party today, opposed the construction of an RTO shed in the Aarey forest, for which a tender notice has been issued by the Public Works Department .

The Aarey forest is the shared natural heritage of 1.5 crore Mumbaikars. It is also a designated forest, an environmentally sensitive zone, and a green buffer zone.

"Not only is Aarey the largest catchment area for ground water percolation in Mumbai, but also is the source of two of Mumbai's rivers - namely, the Oshiwara and the Mithi. It is also a hotspot teeming with biodiversity and Schedule 2 species as defined in the Wildlife Act 1972," a press release by the party said.

The Office of Executive Engineer, P.W.D. Special Projects division, Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra has invited tenders through Notice No. 22 for 2021-22, for an RTO shed to be constructed in Aarey.

"Mumbai has ample land which can be used for whatever purposes the government deems fit; we cannot allow the government to encroach on the forest land for any purposes whatsoever. We urge the Chief Minister and the Maharashtra Government to withdraw the tender to construct the RTO shed at the earliest, failing which, we will be compelled to start an on-ground agitation." said Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:47 PM IST