Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray terms BMC budget as

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday presented a Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

Reacting to the budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that this budget is for contractors, he said, "Maharashtra has got nothing in the budget. He questioned if BMC is not going to do any big projects then why is the budget increased? "It seems to be a copy-paste budget. When Shiv Sena came to power it saved the money of Mumbaikars and brought BMC into profit. Mumbaikars have reposed faith in us for the last 25 years," Thackeray further stated.

'Hard-earned money of Mumbaikars'

Aaditya Thackeray said BMC further said, "It is the hard-earned money of Mumbaikars that's why it should be used very thoughtfully".

The white paper should be brought to BMC's FD so that it can be known how much money BMC will use.

"I had demanded that no new project should be announced in the BMC budget even though our leader Anil Parab had taken the press conference on the same," he added.

"Does the commissioner have the right to spend Rs 1,700 crores on the beautification of Mumbai? He questioned.. all this is happening to make Mumbai bow before Delhi," he further stated.