Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested For Beheading Wife After Domestic Dispute In Bhiwandi

Thane: After three days of investigation, the Bhoiwada police solved the case of a severed woman’s head on Tuesday by arresting her husband, who allegedly beheaded her with a sharp knife in Bhiwandi following a domestic dispute stemming from suspicion about the husband's extramarital affair.

Victim Identified As 22-Year-Old Muskan

The victim has been identified as Pravin alias Muskan (22), who lived with her husband just a few meters from the creek. The accused, Mohammad Taha Ansari alias Sonu (25), a driver by profession, had married her two years ago. The couple has a one-year-old son.

Frequent Quarrels And Separation

According to the police, frequent quarrels broke out between Muskan, her husband, and in-laws over domestic issues. Sources said she wanted to live separately with her husband. Eventually, she rented a house near the Eidgah creek area in Bhiwandi and began living apart with her son.

Husband Confesses To Brutal Murder

The police said teams scanned CCTV footage and alerted informants. While investigating the severed head, officers questioned residents near the creek and learned that a woman’s house had been locked for four days. Her family was then traced, and her husband Sonu confessed to the murder. He was arrested and later remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Suspected Affair Sparked The Killing

Pramod Kumbhar, the investigating officer from Bhoiwada Police Station, said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that Muskan suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent quarrels between them. He allegedly beheaded her with sharp knives and disposed of the body parts by throwing them into the creek."

Search For Torso Called Off

The police team, fire brigade, and dog squads searched for Muskan’s remains in the creek. A drone camera was also deployed to locate her torso. Despite efforts lasting four hours, the torso could not be found, and the search was later called off.”