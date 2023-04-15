 Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray rakes up car depot land issue at Kanjurmarg, Aarey
Thackeray said he has information that 15 acres of land at Kanjurmarg will be used for the construction of metro 6 car depot and raised questions over the remaining 93 acres.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday came down heavily on the state government over the controversy surrounding the land in Kanjurmarg for a car depot. 

He also alleged that the Maharashtra BJP unit holds grudges against Mumbai citizens and hence has gone ahead with the construction of metro car shed at Aarey Colony.

“Would the state government sell that land to private builders or any private persons?” he asked.

He said when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had taken the decision to shift the car depot from Aarey to Kanjurmarg, a total of four car sheds for different metro lines were planned there and ₹10,000 crore would have been saved, besides ample amount of time.

Aaditya questions land ownership

“However, the state BJP approached its leadership in Delhi and created hurdles in the construction. The Central government, salt commissioner, and private builders, all went to court and the project was kept on hold. As a result, a humongous amount of funds were wasted. I want to ask where are these litigants now? Is this salt commissioner’s land or any private builder’s? The ownership isn’t clear yet,” he said.

The former state environment minister said that the MVA had withdrawn cases against Aarey agitators; even other petitions in court, which too have been withdrawn. Aarey is a forest land, he said, adding that the MVA has a survey report from 2021-22. 

Aarey car depot won't be sufficient claims Aaditya

“The current Aarey car depot won’t be sufficient. After 2035, more land would be needed, considering the spurt in population. Why is the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government then insisting on constructing the depot at Aarey?” he wondered aloud, adding that two more metro lines would be built in Thane but no one knows on whose land the car sheds will be built.

