Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray lays foundation of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

Environment minister and guardian minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray said that while improving basic infrastructure, attention will also be paid to environmental development of Mumbai.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

Aaditya said, “Several development schemes have beenundertakenby the BMC keeping in mind the necessities of Mumbaikars. There are many transport facilities to connect South and North Mumbai but there are few roads to connect eastern and western parts of the city. Hence, the BMC has decided to construct Goregaon Mulund Link Road.”

He also praised the BMC for undertaking environmentfriendly projects like plying electric buses and undertaking tree plantation programmes.

As part of the construction of GMLR near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, (SGNP) the BMC has proposed 4.75 km long tunnels that will rununder the SGNP while the remaining six km will be in the form of two flyovers.

Moreover, over two km of roads will be widened to ensure smooth vehicular movement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:48 AM IST