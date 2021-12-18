Mumbai: BMC to construct three six-lane flyovers on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

The BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation has planned to construct three six-lane flyovers on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The GMLR is one of the ambitious projects of BMC which will ease traffic congestion of both the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. The proposal is going to be tabled at the next standing committee meeting. BMC will spend Rs. 819 crore to construct these three flyovers.

According to the proposal, GMLR is the fourth link road that will connect eastern and western suburbs. It will solve major traffic jam problems and will save precious commuting time for Mumbaikars. The total length of the road is 12.2 km. Two tunnels will also be constructed on the road. The first tunnel will be constructed below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGMP) and another will go under the Goregaon film city.

According to the BMC proposal, the construction of GMLR will happen in four phases. The work on the first two stages has already started. In the first stage, an extension of the bridge near Nahur railway station has already begun and in the second stage, the extension of the road near the proposed tunnel has already started. Now at the third stage, the BMC has planned to construct three flyovers.

BMC's Technical consultant M/s TPF Engineering Pvt. Ltd. has suggested the construction of three flyovers. The first bridge will be of six-lane and will be constructed at Ratnagiri Hotel chowk, from Dindoshi court to the Film city near Goregaon. The length of the said bridge will be 1265 metres. The second bridge will be an elevated ring road at Mulund Khindipada. The six-lane flyover at Dr Hedgewar Chowk, Mulund will be of 1890meter length.

The tenders were invited for the project. Three companies had shown interest. Among them, M/s SP Singala construction Pvt. Ltd has won the bid. The company is ready to work on a budget of Rs.584.27 crore. After adding taxes and other costs, the total cost of all three flyovers touched Rs. 819 cr.

The estimated time frame for completing the project is 60 months. The contractor will have to show a 110 per cent bank guarantee. Initially, BMC will give 10 cr. in advance to this company so that they can make primary preparations for the construction. The proposal stated that the octroi land near Airoli and Mulund will be made available for the casting yard.

Chief Engineer Satish Thosar told The Free Press Journal said "One flyover will bring vehicles from Western Express Highway and the other bridge will bring vehicles from Eastern Express Highway. Further, these two bridges will connect to tunnels so traffic will move ahead smoothly. The third bridge is called 'Rotary Island' which allows all vehicles to merge into streams around the rotary or chowk avoiding crossing of vehicles. It looks like Saat Rasta and King Circle type of chowk. This chowk will help both the side vehicles to move ahead in two different directions" he added.

Goregaon Mulund Link Road ambitious project of BMC

Total length 12.2 KM

Two tunnels

i) Beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park length is 4.7 km

ii) under the Goregaon Film city length is 1.6 km

Proposed Bridges which will be tabled in Standing Committee

1) Ratnagiri Hotel Chowk, six-lane proposed flyover will go from Dindoshi court to Film city total length is 1.26km

2) Mulund Khindipada " Rotary Ireland" will divide traffic of eastern and western suburbs

3) Dr Hedgewar Chowk Mulund six-lane flyover, 1890 meter

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:01 AM IST