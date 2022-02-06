Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates several facilities in BMC-run schools

In view the of upcoming civic elections, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated several facilities in BMC-run schools in Mumbai. In the recent budget, the BMC has also made huge provisions for the improvement of BMC-run schools.

On Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a digital classroom in a Mumbai public school at Bhavani Shankar Road Dadar. He also inaugurated an astronomy laboratory in Worli school. Further, he inaugurated a basketball court in Mumbai Public School at Jogeshwari east as well as in Jogeshwari west. He also felicitated 25 students for securing good marks in the SSC examinations

In his speech, Thackeray said " Students enrolment in BMC school has increased by 29,000. It is the success of everyone's efforts."

"Since last two years, students have been studying in online sessions. Without education, we can't take our country ahead. We are working for the betterment of Mumbaikars, not just for election purpose. We are trying to fulfill dreams of Mumbaikars. It was our dream that people queue up to enrol in BMC schools and I can see that dream is going to be completed. Our aim is overall progress of students. Hence, we have made a provision of Rs.500 cr. in BMC budget," said Thackeray.

