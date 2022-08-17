Mumbai: Aadhaar card counter to come up at CSMT

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

Very soon commuters as well as the public by large will be able to update or get a new Aadhaar card at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the biggest railway stations in the city.

Inching closer to digitisation, the Central Railway has started introducing Aadhaar counters at its railway stations. On August 15, the CR started a counter at Pune, within a month a similar counter will be started at CSMT, too.

“It is being done in coordination with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). The trained railway staff will man the Aadhaar updation counters,” said the CR official.

New Aadhaar enrollment and mandatory Aadhaar update, including biometric for children etc, facilities will be available for free. Other optional updates like mobile number update, address change will be charged at Rs 50. “The facility will be provided at other major stations like CSMT, Nagpur gradually,” said the CR chief PRO.

Passengers have welcomed the decision and demanded that this type of facility should be available at all suburban stations. “Aadhaar cards have now become an important aspect of our life, which also need updating from time to time because of change in address or phone number,” said Rajesh Joshi, 45, a Thane resident.

“Sometimes people need to take a day off to update their Aadhaar card. If update centres come up at all major railway stations, they can update easily without taking a day off from their job,” said Vikram Singh, 34, a resident of Kalyan.