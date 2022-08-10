Mumbai: Coaches of CSMT-Bidar Express get uncoupled near Vidyavihar station |

The coaches of CSMT-Bidar Express got uncoupled at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Vidyavihar Station when the train, which left from CSMT at 9 pm crossed the Kurla railway station. As per officials, due to unknown reasons, the 2nd and 3rd coaches (from engine) of the train uncoupled leaving the engine and two forward coaches to separate from the rest of the train (around 50 meter) .

According to Central railway officials, the uncoupled coaches were rejoined and the train was back on its journey at 10.20 pm.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm and soon guards were called at the tracks. The rakes were coupled again in around 40 minutes and the train was sent to its scheduled journey to Bidar. We are probing the issue to find out the reason behind uncoupling which could be due to brake binding or other reasons,” said an official of CR..