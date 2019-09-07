Mumbai a death trap: RTI activist

Mumbai: Mumbai city is widely know for safety, but the recent records prove otherwise. A report shows that till July 28 in 2019, 9,943 accidents were recorded, in which 137 people lost their lives and 579 were injured.

In a reply to a right to information (RTI) query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management cell issued a report showing records of the number of accidents that occurred from Jan 1, 2019 to July 28, 2019.

According to BMC's statistics, a total of 9,943 accidents have been recorded in the stated time period, in which 137 people were killed, including 92 men and 45 women. A total of 579 people were injured in these accidents, which includes 372 men and 207 women. Types of accidents mentioned in the report were mainly due to falling trees/branches of trees, house-building-and wall collapses, fire incidents, short circuits, gas leakages, collapse of foot overbridges, accidents due to potholes, drowning in the sea, falling into drains, rivers, wells, sewers, manholes, food poisoning among others.

“It is shocking to see the number of people getting killed in accidents. So many deaths have not occurred even in terror incidents across the country. A higher number of deaths occur due to accidents in Mumbai every year,” said Shakeel Ahmed. Apart from this, during 2013-18, a total number of 49,179 accidents occurred in which 987 people died and 3,066 were injured.