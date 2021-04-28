Mumbai: 833 cases registered for flouting COVID-19 norms on April 27

Mumbai: For the first time since lockdown was imposed, Mumbai police registered 680 offences of lockdown violations on Tuesday. As per the Mumbai police statistics, 833 people were found violating the lockdown norms, of which 385 people were arrested and released on bail while 428 were let off after serving them notices, 20 others were shown as wanted accused, said police.

Of the total offences registered on Tuesday, 205 cases were filed for loitering at public places. 192 cases were registered against the people found without wearing mask at public places while 172 offences were registered against shop keepers for breaking the lockdown norms.

On Tuesday, the police registered 48 offences of gathering at public places while 16 cases were registered against hotel owners for violating lockdown norms. 15 cases against hawkers, 12 cases were against pan shops owners, 11 cases of illegal transportation and 9 cases were registered against COVID-19 patients for breaking quarantine rules, said police.

Since the first lockdown was enforced in the city in March 2020, Mumbai police are registering offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants) for lockdown violations.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday impounded 92 vehicles allegedly found violating lockdown norms. As per the statistics provided by the police, most of the offences were registered at Central Region which counted for 174 offences while 169 offences were registered in North Mumbai. West region reported 116 offences on Tuesday while offences registered in South Mumbai counted 115, the East region reported 106 offences on Tuesday.