Mumbai: 77-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹45,000 By Scammers Posing As ED & TRAI Officials

Mumbai: A 77-year-old businessman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was duped by a gang of scammers posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials.

About The Fraud

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Wadala and has a catering business. On July 5, he got a call from an unknown person claiming to be from TRAI office in Delhi, who told him that someone had committed fraud using his second number. The victim later received a WhatsApp video call from a person claiming to be from ED. The scammer had used the ED’s logo in his WhatsApp display picture.

The scammer told the victim that a warrant had been issued in his name. He also shared a bogus ED document with the victim’s name. The victim was told that he is found to be involved in a hawala case and that he can be picked up by the law enforcement agencies at any moment. The caller then offered to help the victim and asked him to pay some money. The victim got scared and agreed to follow instructions of the scammer. The victim then transferred Rs 45,000 in the bank account details provided by the scammer.