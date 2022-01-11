Mumbai: 77 police inspectors promoted to senior PI rank

The Mumbai police promoted 77 police inspectors to the senior inspectors on Tuesday while 15 senior inspectors posted at different police stations have been reshuffled over administrative purpose, promotions and transfer of these officers were long pending. Recently over 30 senior inspectors from Mumbai were promoted to ACP rank and were awaiting postings.

These officers along with news ACPs transferred to Mumbai have also been alloted posts on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST