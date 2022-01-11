e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Mumbai: 77 police inspectors promoted to senior PI rank

Recently over 30 senior inspectors from Mumbai were promoted to ACP rank and were awaiting postings.
Sachin Gaad
Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai Police | PTI

Advertisement

The Mumbai police promoted 77 police inspectors to the senior inspectors on Tuesday while 15 senior inspectors posted at different police stations have been reshuffled over administrative purpose, promotions and transfer of these officers were long pending. Recently over 30 senior inspectors from Mumbai were promoted to ACP rank and were awaiting postings.

These officers along with news ACPs transferred to Mumbai have also been alloted posts on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Sub-inspector from Deonar police station tests positive for COVID-19; dies by heart attack Mumbai: Sub-inspector from Deonar police station tests positive for COVID-19; dies by heart attack

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
Advertisement