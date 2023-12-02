Mumbai: 750 mm Pipeline Burst In Malad Causes Traffic & Water Supply Disruption, 2nd Incident In 2 Days

Mumbai: 750 Km Pipeline Burst In Malad Causes Traffic & Water Supply Disruption, 2nd Incident In 2 Days | Pexels

A 750 mm pipeline burst at Liberty Garden, opposite P North ward office in Malad West on Saturday afternoon. Thousands of liters of water flooded the road, affecting traffic for some time. The BMC immediately started repair work on the damaged pipeline. However, water supply in some parts of Malad was affected. This is the second incident of a pipe burst in the city in two days.

BMC's repair works and places affected by pipeline burst

With the sudden burst of the pipeline, thousands of liters of water went down the drain on Saturday. The civic team of the hydraulic engineering department immediately undertook repair work on Saturday at 4:30 pm. During the repair work, the BMC had to disconnect the water supply from some areas in Malad. "Water supply in areas such as Mamledar Wadi, S V Road, Bhardan Nagar, Adarsh Lane, Ray Pada, Chincholi Bunder, Ramchandran Lane was affected," said the civic official.

The BMC also carried out repair work on 1800 mm of Veravali water main, which got damaged near the Seepz entrance in Andheri East during drilling for the Mumbai Metro project on Thursday night. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday. During this period, there was no water supply in some areas of Jogeshwari, Andheri East, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Goregoan, Bhandup, Kurla, and Ghatkopar.