Mumbai: BMC Extends Water Supply Disruption As Repairs Continue On Veravali Reservoir Pipeline; Check Details

The BMC's hydraulic engineering department will require one more day to complete the repair work on the 1800 mm water main of Veravali reservoir. The pipeline was damaged near the Seepz entrance in Andheri East during drilling for the Mumbai Metro project. During the repair work, there will be no water supply on Saturday for 24 hours in some parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Goregaon, Bhandup, Kurla, and Ghatkopar.

The pipeline burst on Thursday night

Thousands of liters of water went to waste after the pipeline burst on Thursday night. The BMC's team of engineers immediately rushed to the spot and carried out the repair work on a war footing. However, to check the leakage and rectify it, the BMC would have to stop the supply. The repair work will be undertaken at 8:30 am on Saturday and is expected to be completed by 8:30 am on Sunday.

Effects on water supply in eastern suburbs

This would affect the water supply in some parts of the eastern suburbs. Some areas in the western suburbs will receive water with low pressure, while some will not get water for 24 hours, said a civic official. Meanwhile, there have been several incidents of water pipelines getting damaged due to metro work. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said, 'We will get a factual report first and then decide about the fine.'

A 2,345mm-diameter pipeline was damaged while driving a pile in Wagale Estate at Thane on March 28. According to sources, close to 3 million liters of water a day were being lost due to this rupture. The BMC had to spend Rs 13.84 crore on repairs to the pipeline, which was damaged twice in a month.