Mumbai News: BMC Announces 15-Hr Water Supply Suspension in Several Areas; Check List | PTI

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducting cross-connection work on the newly laid water main and a structural audit of Veravali 1 and 2 reservoirs on October 31. The work will commence at 8 am and continue until 11 pm. During this period, there will be no water supply in some parts of Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon for 15 hours.

The BMC will work on the cross-connection of a newly laid 1500 mm dia water main with 1200 mm dia. Versova outlet on Mahakali Road at Ramya Jeevan Society and at the junction of Cardinal Gracious Road and B.D. Savant Road on October 31. This will be followed by a structural audit of the Veravali reservoir on the same day. During this time, water supply will be suspended for several areas in the western suburbs from Santacruz to Goregaon.

Areas affected without water supply:

Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Collector Colony, Durga Nagar, Matoshree Club, Durga Nagar, Sariput Nagar of Jogeshwari (E), Datta Tekdi, Oberoi Splendor, Kelti Pada, Premises near Ganesh Mandir JVLR, Jogeshwari Station Road, S.V. Road, Sabri Masjid to JVLR Junction, Moragaon, Juhu Gavthan, Santacruz West, Bandrekar Wadi, Fransiswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi, Pascal Colony, Meghwadi, Pump House, Vijay Raut Road, Patilwadi, Hanjar Nagar, Zagdapada, Parsi Colony, Sarvoday Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Jijamata Road, Gundavali Hill, Ashirvad Chawl, Vishal Hall, Varma Nagar, Kamgar Kalyan, Manjarekarwadi, Bima Nagar, Panthaky Baug, Tel Galli, Haji Juman Chawl, Kol Dongari, Jiva Mahale Road, Sai Wadi, Jivan Vikas Kendra, Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Hanuman Road, Shraddhanand Road, Nehru Road, Tejpal Road, Shastri Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kajuwadi, and a major part of Ville-Parle East area, Chakala Weigh Bridge, Amrut Nagar, Bhagat Singh and Charat Singh Colony, Chakala Gavthan, Ram Mandir, Goregaon West.