Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Man Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks At IIT-Bombay Guest House | VIDEO | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 72-year-old man staying at the IIT-Bombay's Van Vihar guest house in Powai has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks and objectionable comments about the Constitution and BR Ambedkar on the institute's premises.

The incident was said to have taken place at the guest house reception on October 5. The man has been identified as Shyam Kacholia, the father of a former IIT-Bombay student who had travelled from Jaipur to Mumbai, Mid Day reported.

Purported video surfaces online

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media and has drawn strong criticism from netizens and students. In the video, shared by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, Kacholia is allegedly heard using casteist language and making remarks about Ambedkar while speaking to a receptionist.

On the evening of 5th October, the campus witnessed a blatant display of casteism in one of the guest houses, Van Vihar, inside IIT Bombay. One “esteemed guest” from Jaipur was found shouting casteist slurs in the lobby. He said "the country's Constitution is made by a Bhangi". https://t.co/MZnXHSudmq — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) October 6, 2026

According to reports, he allegedly made the remarks multiple times. Although a staff member asked him to speak appropriately, he allegedly repeated the remarks.

The police registered a case following a complaint by an IIT-Bombay staff member, The Times of India reported. Kacholia was arrested and subsequently released after being served a notice.

The incident comes amid an investigation into the death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode.

Sahil Wakode's death

Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste discrimination and have demanded the arrest of those named in the first information report (FIR). The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating Wakode's death.