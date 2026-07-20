'Every Citizen Has Constitutional Right To Peacefully Voice Concerns': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule On Reported Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. |

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday reacted to the reported police lathi-charge on peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, stating that every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns.

Sule condemns reported police action

Condemning the reported Delhi Police lathi-charge on protesters, Sule took to her X account and wrote, “In a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns. Instead of listening to those exercising this democratic right, the reported use of force to suppress their voices is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Strongly condemn the reported police lathi-charge on peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.



In a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns. Instead of listening to those exercising this democratic right, the reported use… pic.twitter.com/PACYdTkhmZ — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 20, 2026

The post further read, “Students and their parents have been peacefully raising their demands for a considerable period. Their voices deserve to be heard through meaningful dialogue, not met with force.”

MP Sule, further extending her support to the protest, stated that the government should engage in a dialogue with the protesters and address their genuine concerns as soon as possible.

Political reactions continue

Meanwhile, a clash reportedly broke out at Jantar Mantar between RPF personnel and protesters who had gathered for the CJP protest march. The visuals of the alleged lathi charge have gone viral on social media, with several users condemning the act.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also reacted to the reported lathi-charge on the protesters.

Taking to his X account, he wrote, “What a cowardly regime! Using brutal force against the students and those standing for students, only on one issue—asking for justice against examination paper leaks.”

What a cowardly regime!



Using a brutal force against the students and those standing for students, only one on issue- asking for justice against examination paper leaks. https://t.co/78S3AlWvV3 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 20, 2026

Delhi Police deny allegations

Amid all the news regarding the lathi charge, the Delhi Police has denied the allegations, stating that there was no sporadic use of violence against protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Taking to X, Delhi Police wrote, "Some segments of the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally."

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