'No Such Incident': Delhi Police Denies Use Of Violence On CJP Supporters At Jantar Mantar Amid Videos Of Crackdown - VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday denied "sporadic use of violence" against protesters at Jantar Mantar amid videos of a lathi charge on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters going viral on social media.
Taking to X, Delhi Police wrote, "Some segments of the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally."
Delhi Police also urged citizens not to fall prey to any rumours or misgivings and to assist them in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.
Videos show clashes
Videos showed security forces baton-charging protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after they reportedly advanced towards Parliament during a demonstration.
Visuals showed police attempting to disperse the crowd amid heightened security in the area.
Issue raised in Parliament
Leader of of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in the upper house. "Thousands of children have gathered at Jantar Mantar. They have been lathi-charged. The government is trying to suppress them. I want to raise this issue," he said.
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the use of force against the protestors on X. "What a cowardly regime! Using a brutal force against the students and those standing for students, only one on issue- asking for justice against examination paper leaks."
"In a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns. Instead of listening to those exercising this democratic right, the reported use of force to suppress their voices is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable," NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule posted on X.
Notably, the police had denied them the permission on Sunday and banned large gatherings. They also warned that any person violating the prohibitory orders could face action.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, saying he was feeling "very fine" and requesting permission to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that he could participate in the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.