Delhi Police Says No Permission Sought Or Granted For CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March | ANI

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with the Delhi Police imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The heightened vigil comes as the CJP announced the march in protest against alleged NEET irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma shared a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession." The prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in the New Delhi district, according to the DCP's post.

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"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the post read.

The DCP warned that any person violating these prohibitory orders could face prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable laws.

"Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," his post read.

To ensure safety, the Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricades, and intensified vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday.

Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. "We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said.

Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.

"Security has been significantly stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar, with a three-tier security arrangement put in place to maintain law and order. Two layers of Delhi Police personnel and one layer of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area. The security grid will remain in place round the clock to ensure that the situation remains peaceful," the source said.

Police are maintaining constant surveillance in and around the protest site, while additional personnel have been stationed at strategic locations. Adequate arrangements have been made to respond to any law-and-order situation, the source added.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency.

The heightened vigil comes amid fresh developments at the protest site, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away on Saturday to the Safdarjung Hospital following deterioration in his health.

Wangchuk issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in the proposed July 20 march.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)