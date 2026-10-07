IIT-Bombay Seeks Students' Suggestions On Alternatives To Ceiling Fans After Sahil Wakode Suicide

IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. | File Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has reportedly sought suggestions from students on alternatives to ceiling fans as part of a broader wellness initiative in the wake of the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode last month.

The institute has come up with a survey proposing four alternatives to ceiling fans: wall-mounted, pedestal, table or desk, and tower fans, The Indian Express reported. If students want ceiling fans to be retained, they can choose “no alternative”.

Purpose Of The Survey

The stated purpose of the survey is “to understand students’ preferences regarding fan type, quantity and placement, so that practical and effective configurations can be evaluated”.

Students have been asked to choose from configurations such as two wall-mounted fans, one wall-mounted and one table fan, or two table fans, and to explain the rationale for their choice, The Indian Express reported.

Student Wellness Initiatives

The survey is part of a broader initiative to improve student wellness at IIT-Bombay. Other measures, expected to be implemented from this week, reportedly include appointing wellness secretaries, setting aside more play areas in residential sections, putting in place deterrents against exam malpractices and appointing a new associate dean for student wellness.

Student Suicide

The initiative has been planned in the wake of Wakode’s death by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. An IIT-Bombay professor, Suryanarayana Doolla, has been booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the death.

Wakode’s parents, who have been on hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan since September 28, have alleged caste discrimination against their son and are demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT-B Director Shirish Kedare.

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