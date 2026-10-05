Crime Branch Seeks Sahil Wakode’s Alleged Written Apology From IIT Bombay; Director Shirish Kedare Questioned For 8 Hours | File Photo

Mumbai: The Crime Branch has also initiated correspondence with IIT Bombay seeking certain documents related to the case. According to police sources, investigators are particularly seeking the written apology allegedly obtained from Sahil by IIT Bombay after he was caught using his mobile phone during an examination.

Director, Professor Questioned

The Mumbai Crime Branch, probing the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, has recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare as part of its investigation into the alleged abetment of suicide case. According to a police official, Doolla’s statement was recorded on Thursday, while Kedare’s statement for 8 hours was recorded on Friday. Doolla was questioned for nearly 10 hours during the recording of his statement.

“Some documents are required from IIT Bombay in connection with the investigation, and correspondence has been made with the institute for the same,” a police official said.

‘Documents Required From IIT’

Sources said the Crime Branch is specifically trying to obtain the written apology that Sahil was allegedly made to submit after he was caught accessing ChatGPT on his mobile phone during the mid-semester examination. Investigators are examining the document as part of their efforts to understand the sequence of events leading up to his death.

The Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 50 people, including Wakode’s parents, fellow students, hostel staff and others associated with the case. As part of the technical investigation, two mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet belonging to Wakode have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina. Investigators are attempting to access and retrieve data from the devices that could provide clues about the events preceding his death.

The Powai Police had registered an FIR against Professor Doolla following a complaint lodged by Wakode’s father, who alleged that his son had been subjected to caste-based abuse for around three months. According to the father’s statement, Sahil had allegedly told him that Doolla subjected him to such treatment at the alleged behest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare. Sahil had also reportedly expressed fear of being implicated in a false case.

Sahil Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents, who have been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan for the past three days, have alleged caste discrimination against their son and are demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and Director Kedare.

Following the incident, Doolla was removed from his post as Dean (Administrative Affairs). However, sources said he has not been suspended. He had earlier served as Dean (Student Affairs).Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Board has constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.The Crime Branch is examining witness statements, technical evidence, documents sought from IIT Bombay and other aspects of the case before deciding on further action.

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