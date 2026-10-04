Tribal Students’ ‘Ulgulan’ Foot March Enters Bhiwandi, Heads Towards Raj Bhavan Over Ashram School Issues |

Thane: The Ulgulan foot march launched by a coalition of tribal student organisations in Nashik reached Yevoi Naka in Bhiwandi taluka on Sunday evening, marking its entry into the Thane district as the protesters continued their march towards Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Protest Began In Nashik

The march, which began in Nashik on September 28, is being led by tribal students’ organisations protesting against what they allege are serious administrative failures in the functioning of tribal ashram schools and the Tribal Development Department.

The protesters have been staging an agitation outside the office of the Tribal Development Corporation in Nashik for the past 48 days over a range of demands concerning the safety, welfare and basic facilities of tribal students.

Over 600 Deaths Alleged

The movement has intensified over allegations that more than 600 students have died in tribal ashram schools across the state over the past two years. The protesters have held the Tribal Development Department responsible for the deaths and demanded accountability from the authorities.

One of their key demands is a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of students who died after snakebite incidents in Gadchiroli. The protesters have also demanded that students in tribal ashram schools be allowed to have food prepared within the schools and that the existing central kitchen system be scrapped.

Central Kitchens Opposed

The protesters argue that decentralised cooking arrangements would enable schools to exercise greater control over the quality and timely availability of food provided to students. They have also raised broader concerns over the safety and living conditions of students residing in tribal hostels and ashram schools.

The marchers have further demanded the immediate resignation of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike. They have also sought the immediate transfer of the Secretary of the Tribal Development Department and other senior officials, alleging that administrative accountability needs to be fixed for the continuing problems faced by tribal students.

The march is being led by tribal activist Arun Pawra, who has reiterated that the agitation will continue until the government responds to the protesters’ demands.

With the march now entering the Thane district, the protesters are expected to continue towards Mumbai and Raj Bhavan. The mobilisation has brought renewed focus on the functioning of tribal ashram schools and the government’s responsibility towards the safety and welfare of students living in these institutions.

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